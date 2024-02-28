DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Wasia Project

Heaven
Wed, 28 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
London
£21.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This is a 14+ event, under 16s accompanied by an adult 18+, ID required for entry

Presented by Communion.

Wasia Project

Heaven

11, The Arches, Villiers St, London WC2N 6NG
Doors open7:00 pm
1200 capacity
