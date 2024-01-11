DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Entre Amigos Jazz Band con Bea Montero

Sala Clamores
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Navegando por el swing’ Entre Amigos Jazz Band (EAJB) con cantante BEA MONTERO

RECORRIDO por la historia del swing de las grandes bandas, dando importancia a la mujer.

Entre Amigos Jazz Band (EAJB) nace después del confinamiento sufrido en 2020 y como ne

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Entre Amigos Jazz Band

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

