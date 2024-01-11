DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Navegando por el swing’ Entre Amigos Jazz Band (EAJB) con cantante BEA MONTERO
RECORRIDO por la historia del swing de las grandes bandas, dando importancia a la mujer.
Entre Amigos Jazz Band (EAJB) nace después del confinamiento sufrido en 2020 y como ne
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.