Maricón: Nina Sky, Joselo, Joey Labeija

Paragon
Fri, 3 Nov, 9:30 pm
DJBrooklyn
Friday, November 3rd! Maricón takes over Paragon with a top-notch DJ lineup that showcases Latinx pioneers of the NYC underground, headlined by the legendary NINA SKY!!

Maricón, a night produced by Joselo and Fried Plátano was created in 2014 to fill a vo Read more

Nina Sky, Joey LaBeija

Paragon

990 Broadway, Brooklyn, New York 11221, United States
Doors open9:30 pm

