Meltout: Flirta D, Logan, Freshta, Brava, Nineteen97 + More

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 1 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £9.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
After a road block show with Grime legend Frisco, Meltout return to Brixton for their last show of the year.

After a year of putting on heavyweights like Flowdan, Scrufizzer, Jordy & Killa P, they finish things off with a bang, with this fire lineup...🔥� Read more

Presented by Hootananny Brixton.

1
Freshta, Brava, nineteen97 and 1 more

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

