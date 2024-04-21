Top track

Helado Negro - Lotta Love

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Helado Negro

Eulogy
Sun, 21 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$24.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Helado Negro - Lotta Love
Got a code?

About

Eulogy Presents: Helado Negro

Sunday, January 21st 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Helado Negro

Born in South Florida in 1980 to Ecuadorian immigrant parents, the world-building multi-instrumentalist Roberto Carl Read more

Presented by Eulogy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Helado Negro

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.