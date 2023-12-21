Top track

Tuskar - Grave

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TUSKMASS ft. Tuskar + more

The Black Heart
Thu, 21 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tuskar - Grave
Got a code?

About

December 21st is officially TUSKMAS!

If, like us, you prefer your Christmas stocking filled with big, F-off riffs coated in nuclear sludge residue rather than Ferrero Rocher and socks, then oooh do those TUSKAR boys have a treat for us all…

Not only are...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Black Heart.

Lineup

Tuskar, Burner, Acid Throne

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.