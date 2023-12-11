Top track

Bent Out

Tosser, Bedridden, Family Vision

Purgatory
Mon, 11 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Bent Out
About

Washington DC’s Tosser was formed in 2018 by Eric Zidar, Ryan Plummer, Jonas Farah (Glitterer) and Victor Arce (Myrrh Myrrh). After much time spent in DC’s DIY scene and a handful of east coast tours, they recorded their first studio album “Total Restraint...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

Tosser, Bedridden

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

