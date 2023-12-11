DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Washington DC’s Tosser was formed in 2018 by Eric Zidar, Ryan Plummer, Jonas Farah (Glitterer) and Victor Arce (Myrrh Myrrh). After much time spent in DC’s DIY scene and a handful of east coast tours, they recorded their first studio album “Total Restraint...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.