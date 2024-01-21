Top track

Baby

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DakhaBrakha

Brudenell Social Club
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£27.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Baby
Got a code?

Event information

Following their incredible sold-out show at Band on the Wall in 2023, Ukrainian global folk powerhouse DakhaBrakha return for a UK tour in January 2024. Hailing from Kyiv, Ukraine, DakhaBrakha are a self-described “ethnic chaos” band, creating a world of u...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Band On The Wall

Lineup

DakhaBrakha

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.