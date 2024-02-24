Top track

Roar - Adana Twins Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Patrice Bäumel presents HALO - London

The Steel Yard
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £22.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Roar - Adana Twins Remix
Got a code?

About

Parable are proud to welcome back one of our all time favourite producers Patrice Baumel, for the return of HALO, Patrice's all night long concept that stood out as one of our most iconic shows of 2023 at Village Underground.

The open-to-close journey, is...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Parable
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Patrice Bäumel

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.