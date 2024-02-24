DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Parable are proud to welcome back one of our all time favourite producers Patrice Baumel, for the return of HALO, Patrice's all night long concept that stood out as one of our most iconic shows of 2023 at Village Underground.
The open-to-close journey, is...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.