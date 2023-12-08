DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Junius Karr, Kiki Kramer, Vampireluvr, Meh

Purgatory
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:00 pm
$13.60
About

Bio for party: Deja Vu presents our sixth installment at Purgatory featuring local producer/musician Junius Karr in his very last gig (allegedly).

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

