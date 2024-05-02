Top track

Uche Yara

BIKO
Thu, 2 May 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€18.40

About

Giovedì 2 maggio al BIKO di Milano arriva UCHE YARA, stella nascente della scena musicale di Berlino che sta facendo scalpore a livello globale e che, a soli 20 anni, ha già affascinato il pubblico di tutta Europa con le sue performance live.

Dopo la sua...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

UCHE YARA

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

