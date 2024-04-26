DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Barry B

Heliogàbal
Fri, 26 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€15.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Barry B es el proyecto musical de Gabriel Barriuso García creado en Aranda de Duero (Burgos) en julio de 2019. En la mira de discográficas y en la boca de artistas y productores con renombre, Barry se abre paso en la industria poco a poco. Drummie(Producto...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PPL United.

Lineup

Barry B.

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.