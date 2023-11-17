DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

K23, Total Chroma, and Primitive Figure

The 13th Floor
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
LATE SHOW // STARTS 11PM // DJ FRANKII

This is a 21+ event
Fantasy 1 and Bad Kids Presents

Total Chroma, K23

The 13th Floor

711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

