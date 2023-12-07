DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Moplen Dj Set a Taranto

Mercato Nuovo
Thu, 7 Dec, 10:30 pm
GigsTaranto
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

In collaborazione con Bud Records arriva a Mercato Nuovo Luca aka Moplen, un appassionato di vinili, un “real junky” come si definirebbe, DJ e remixer bergamasco.

Rinomato per il suo personalissimo e distintivo stile creativo, è stato pubblicato su etiche...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE MUSICASETTA (MERCATO NUOVO).

Lineup

Moplen

Venue

Mercato Nuovo

Via Mercato Nuovo, 30, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.