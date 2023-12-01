Top track

elijah, Jammz & Blay Vision - Yellow Square

Elijah + Jammz Make The Ting Live 360 (Immersive)

The Old Market
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:15 pm
GigsBrighton
£21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Elijah is a DJ, Producer, Writer and Artist Manager from London primarily operating in the Electronic Music and Grime space. Over the past two years, he's been sharing his 15 years of experience working across the creative sector in short notes known as t***...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by The Old Market and Lighthouse, supported by The Space and ACE.

Lineup

Elijah, Jammz

Venue

The Old Market

11A Upper Market St, Brighton BN3 1AS
Doors open7:15 pm
500 capacity

