Dan Deacon with STEEF

Siberia
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
$24.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Blending a background in experimental composition with a love for pop culture and a penchant for absurdism, Dan Deacon has gained an enthusiastic following and critical acclaim for his highly energetic performances and elaborate recordings. Much of his bes...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Siberia.

Lineup

Dan Deacon, STEEF

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

