Gossip - Crazy Again

Gossip: 'Real Power' Album Release Show @ Lido

Lido
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
From €50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Gossip - Crazy Again
About

Rough Trade is very excited to present the exclusive Gossip Album Release Show @ Lido, Berlin. This unique event celebrates the release of their fantastic new studio album 'Real Power', released March 22 via Sony Music.

Copies of Gossip's new record 'Real...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Rough Trade Europe x Sony Music

Lineup

Gossip

Venue

Lido

Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

