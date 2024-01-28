Top track

Hiding Out

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Spock's Beard

Brudenell Social Club
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£25.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hiding Out
Got a code?

About

Spock's Beard is widely acknowledged as one of the world’s premier Progressive Rock bands, and a creator of the Neo Prog genre. Formed in Los Angeles in 1992 by brothers Neal and Alan Morse, they have delighted fans throughout the world with their signatur...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...

Lineup

Spock's Beard

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.