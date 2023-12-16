DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
KC Bass Workshop presents Bassmas 2023. Free admission. Come listen or come play. Open to all ages and levels of electric and upright bass players.
KC's finest bass players host a play along. A low down holiday bass party. Sponsored by KC Strings, The Laz...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.