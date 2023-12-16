DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bassmas 2023

recordBar
Sat, 16 Dec, 1:00 pm
GigsKansas City
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
KC Bass Workshop presents Bassmas 2023. Free admission. Come listen or come play. Open to all ages and levels of electric and upright bass players.

KC's finest bass players host a play along. A low down holiday bass party. Sponsored by KC Strings, The Laz...

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open1:00 pm

