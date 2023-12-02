Top track

Odd Mob's Losing Control Tour: Orlando

Elixir Orlando
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
We love Orlando debuts, and we're stoked about this one: on Saturday, December 2nd, Elixir & Real Talent Management proudly present Australia's Odd Mob for their debut on our iconic outdoor patio venue from 10PM

This is a 21+ event
Presented by ELIXIR Orlando.

Odd Mob

Elixir Orlando

9 W Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

