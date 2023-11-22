DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Night Magic: Friendsgiving Party

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA
Wed, 22 Nov, 9:30 pm
PartyHollywood
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We're bringing you a special edition of Night Magic this week! Ahead of the holiday, we're celebrating the infamous Thanskgiving Eve at Kiss Kiss Bang Bang with our friends at Reunite Events.

For table inquiries or general questions, please text...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Stereo Punks & Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA

3531 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

