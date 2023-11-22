DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We're bringing you a special edition of Night Magic this week! Ahead of the holiday, we're celebrating the infamous Thanskgiving Eve at Kiss Kiss Bang Bang with our friends at Reunite Events.
For table inquiries or general questions, please text...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.