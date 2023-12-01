Top track

Janel Leppin - The Brink

Janel Leppin (record release!), Anthony Pirog, Mike Kuhl

Comet Ping Pong
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:00 pm
$18.54

About

Friday, December 1st 2023
Janel Leppin (record release!) + Anthony Pirog + Mike Kuhl
10pm - $15 - All Ages

JANEL LEPPIN
Washington, DC
https://janelleppin.bandcamp.com/

Internationally renowned cellist and composer Janel Leppin releases her first...

All Ages
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Janel Leppin, Anthony Pirog, Mike Kuhl

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

