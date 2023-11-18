DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

54D Workout on the Space Terrace

Club Space Miami
Sat, 18 Nov, 6:00 pm
WellbeingMiami
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A very special invasion this weekend! For the first time ever, 54D workout routine takes over the terrace to show us their ways!

Transform your body & mind.

54D is one of the most sought after fitness programs and this Saturday is your opportunity to joi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LinkMiamiRebels
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.