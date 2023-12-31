DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NYE Atlantic Takeover

Atlantic Club
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:45 pm
DJBarcelona
€40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us on the last day of the year at our old home: Atlantic Club.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BreatheDeep.

Venue

Atlantic Club

Av. del Tibidabo, 56, 08035 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.