DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Celebrate the grand finale of the year with BreatheDeep's exclusive New Year's Eve event at the trendsetting Atlantic Club.
Get ready for an unforgettable night featuring top-tier local DJs spinning beats for the ultimate year-end bash, set within the bre...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.