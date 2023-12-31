Top track

Hidden Spheres - Bill Loves You

NYE: Danny Daze, Peach, Frank & Tony, Hidden Spheres, Tama Sumo & Lakuti, Ge-ology, Ron Like Hell

Public Records
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
GigsNew York
$56.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On New Year's Eve, Public Records presents 'Party Animals,' a three-room throwdown with extended hours and vibes for all discerning tastes. In The Sound Room, house heads rejoice as Frank & Tony, Hidden Spheres, Tama Sumo + Lakuti keep the energy high, whi...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

5
Frank and Tony, Hidden Spheres, Tama Sumo and 5 more

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

