E fin qui, nessuno ancora ha capito niente

Up Urban Prospective Factory
19 Nov - 23 Nov
ArtRoma
About

Up Urban Prospective Factory e Kyabasu sono lieti di presentare "E fin qui, nessuno ancora ha capito niente" la prima mostra personale di SempreLucida a cura di Luca Mazzone e Marta Di Meglio. L’opening si svolgerà presso lo spazio espositivo di via dei Sa...

All ages
Presented by Kyabasu & Fluo Events

Venue

Up Urban Prospective Factory

Via Dei Salumi 53, 00153 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open6:30 pm

