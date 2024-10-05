Top track

In flames & Arch Enemy

O2 Academy Birmingham
Sat, 5 Oct 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
From £42.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Action! Presents

In Flames & Arch Enemy – Co-Headline

+ Special Guest Soilwork

Price includes a £1.60 venue restoration levy

Stalls 14+, Balcony 8+, all U14s require an adult 18+
Presented by Action!

Lineup

In Flames , Arch Enemy, Soilwork

Venue

O2 Academy Birmingham

16-18 Horsefair, Birmingham B1 1DB
Doors open6:00 pm
3009 capacity
Accessibility information

