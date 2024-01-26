DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sal de mi vida

Sala Clamores
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SAL DE MI VIDA es un grupo de rock madrileño muy canalla surgido a partir de componentes de otras bandas de rock (Entierro de Tercera o Deseados) a finales de los 80. Su formación actual es: Beni García (voz), Manu Sirvent (guitarra), Gerardo Núñez (guitar...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Sal de mi vida

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

