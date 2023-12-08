Top track

Eastern Margins x Nhạc Gãy: Rắn Cạp Đuôi + More

SET Vault
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

EASTERN MARGINS x NHẠC GÃY

Dance Towards Salvation with Vietnam's finest ++ more

Glimpse The Other Side

RẮN CẠP ĐUÔI

Rave fuelled optimism

ANH PHI

Club odyssey champion

RAUCAAU

Sonic futures ignited

ONY

Child of apocalypse

AR

Redline mythic leg...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Eastern Margins.

Lineup

1
Rắn Cạp Đuôi, Anh Phi, ONY and 1 more

Venue

SET Vault

Riverside House, Beresford Street, London, SE18 6BU
Doors open11:00 pm

