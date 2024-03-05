DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sababa 5

The Lexington
Tue, 5 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

‘Sababa 5’ was formed by a group of musicians known for their work for some of Tel Aviv’s top artists/vocalists, such as Gili Yalo, Ester Rada, and Liraz Charhi, as well as with famous groups like Hoodna Orchestra, Tigris, and Kutiman Orchestra. With membe...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations

Lineup

Venue

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

