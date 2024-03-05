DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
‘Sababa 5’ was formed by a group of musicians known for their work for some of Tel Aviv’s top artists/vocalists, such as Gili Yalo, Ester Rada, and Liraz Charhi, as well as with famous groups like Hoodna Orchestra, Tigris, and Kutiman Orchestra. With membe...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.