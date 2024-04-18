DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Maroquinerie
17 Apr - 18 Apr 2024
GigsParis
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Porté par une voix puissante et des compositions maîtrisées, Please redessine les contours du rock d’une manière résolument pop à mi-chemin entre Daryl Hall & John Oates et Tame Impala. Déjà remarqué en festival grâce à leur énergie contagieuse et un style...

Présenté par AEG PRESENTS FRANCE.

Please

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

