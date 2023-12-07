DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Recently re-united post-rock veterans from Minneapolis, Houston make their miniBar debut with dual bass experimental darknoise rockers, Violenteer. Still Ill opens the show.
