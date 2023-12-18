DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jenn Carter, Kyle Richh, Tata x Aux Featuring 163Margs & BXKS

EartH
Mon, 18 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £29.07
This event will take place in EartH Hall.

Auxldn brings 41 (Jenn Carter, Kyle Richh, Tata) as they take the stage in Europe for the first time with special guests 163Margs & BXKS.

If you have any queries or would like more information about access at Ear...

Presented by STAR GO.

1
Jenn Carter, Kyle Richh, Tata and 1 more

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
