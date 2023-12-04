Top track

ava - It Doesn't Stop

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ava "Soaring Through A World That Is New, That Is Free" album launch playthrough

The George Tavern
Mon, 4 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

ava - It Doesn't Stop
Got a code?

About

ava play through their new sophomore album "Soaring Through A World That Is New, That Is Free" in full

Support comes from Mabel Clarke and Lily Montague

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by ava

Lineup

lily montague, Ava

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends12:00 am
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.