Nick Moses, Psych, Albas Rose, and more

The Garrison
Fri, 24 Nov, 8:30 pm
PartyToronto
CA$25.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
MOODRING x INRCHLD is a collaborative show between queer rave series MOODRING and experimental live event series/record label INRCHLD. Our show on November 24 will showcase the work of local leftfield pop artists and DJs spinning music spanning from hardco...

Presented by MOODRING X INRCHLD

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open8:30 pm

