Johnny Jane

L'Olympia
Thu, 10 Oct 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €33.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Super! présente Johnny Jane en concert le 10 octobre 2024 à l'Olympia

Tout public

Presenté par Super!.

Johnny Jane

L'Olympia

28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

