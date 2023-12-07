Top track

Wu-Tang Clan - Bring Da Ruckus (feat. RZA, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon & Inspectah Deck)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

30 Years of 36 Chambers w/ Serious Rap Sh*t

48 Record Bar
Thu, 7 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$11.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Wu-Tang Clan - Bring Da Ruckus (feat. RZA, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon & Inspectah Deck)
Got a code?

About

Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), the debut studio album by the Wu-Tang Clan, was released on November 9, 1993. But it feels — and even felt upon its release — eternal, foundational, maybe even biblical. And so on this, the LP's 30th birthday, we will gath*...

Presented by 48 Record Bar.

Lineup

Venue

48 Record Bar

48 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.