Dinner With Blnk Canvas

M Threadneedle Street
Sun, 19 Nov, 5:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £30.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The BLNK CANVAS Dinner Party Experience

Partnering with a sleek and elegant venue in the city, we plan to bring you a classy and turnt vibe alongside live entertainment and our supreme DJs.

Enjoy the sweet sounds of our saxophonist and entertainment whil...

Presented by Blnk Canvas.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

M Threadneedle Street

2 & 3, 60 Threadneedle St, London EC2R 8HP, UK
Doors open5:00 pm

