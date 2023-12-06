DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
From the (mentally ill) minds of Amanda Giles & Steph Brown, Girls Interrupted comedy brings a fire lineup of crazy hosts and crazy (good) comics.
Hosted by Steph Brown & Amanda Giles
Featuring:
Emma Willmann
Eric Walsh
Chloe Fimiano
Jaclyn Lore-...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.