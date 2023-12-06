DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Girls Interupted

Sleepwalk
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
ComedyNew York
From the (mentally ill) minds of Amanda Giles & Steph Brown, Girls Interrupted comedy brings a fire lineup of crazy hosts and crazy (good) comics.

Hosted by Steph Brown & Amanda Giles

Featuring:
Emma Willmann
Eric Walsh
Chloe Fimiano
Jaclyn Lore-...

Presented by Sleepwalk.

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

