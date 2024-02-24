Top track

Cherym - Taking Up Sports

AAA: Cherym, Get Jealous, Brutalligators

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 24 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Access All Areas and Marshall Artists presents the wonderful Cherym playing live at Paper Dress Vintage. A brilliant, exciting live act and a fresh combination of pop, rock and punk, we can't wait for their incredibly fun show. Support comes from German-Du...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Access All Areas.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cherym, Get Jealous, Brutalligators

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

