A Night at the Mausoleum

Belltown Yacht Club
Sat, 28 Oct, 8:00 pm
$18.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Gothic Pride Seattle presents:

A Night at the Mausoleum

Featuring a live performance by Dracula Party with DJ's JQ and Wives!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Gothic Pride Seattle

Dracula Party, JQ

Belltown Yacht Club

2320 1st Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98121, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

