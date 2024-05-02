Top track

Ghostly Kisses - Roses

Ghostly Kisses + Sandrayati

The White Hotel
Thu, 2 May, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Music has always been around Margaux Sauvé, born in Quebec to a family of musicians; she picked up the violin at the tender age of five. Moving on to the Conservatoire in Quebec, she quit due to “missing the fun part of it” but still loved music so started...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hey! Manchester.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sandrayati, Ghostly Kisses

Venue

The White Hotel

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

