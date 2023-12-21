Top track

Twinnie - Welcome to the Club

Twinnie

Bush Hall
Thu, 21 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Senbla Presents

Twinnie

Plus special guests: First Time Flyers

This is a 16+ event, U18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Presented by Senbla.

Lineup

Twinnie, First Time Flyers

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:00 pm
450 capacity
Accessibility information

