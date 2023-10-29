DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Last Boogie at Bestial

Bestial Beach Club
Sun, 29 Oct, 5:00 pm
DJBarcelona
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for the closing week of the freshest venue in town - Bestial Beach Club.

Get our dancing shoes ready and join us for the last boogie next to the sea before winter comes.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by BreatheDeep.

Venue

Bestial Beach Club

Carrer de Ramon Trias Fargas, 2-4, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open5:00 pm

