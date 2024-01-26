DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

An Evening with AJ Ghent & His Singing Guitar

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

An Evening with AJ Ghent & His Singing Guitar live at Eddie's Attic!

Welcome to the World of Ghent [ j-ent ]

AJ is breaking down walls and inspiring us all to look at music and life a little differently. AJ’s uniquely inspired Singing Guitar has its ro...

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

AJ Ghent [ j-ent ]

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

