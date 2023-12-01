Top track

Ash Lambe & The 32-20's - Hazel Eyes

Ash Lambe & The 32-20’s, Desert Ships, Murman

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Paper Dress Live proudly presents..

ASH LAMBE & THE 32-20s

Ash Lambe & The 32-20’s were born out of a mutual love of the blues, and in particular the raw and electric sounds of Chicago blues. Drawing inspiration from the greats such as Muddy Waters, Elmo...

Presented by Paper Dress Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Murman, Desert Ships, Ash Lambe & The 32-20’s

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

