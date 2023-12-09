DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Voila six ans que la soirée ICE CREAM prend possession du Rockstore tous les deux mois en invitant les meilleurs djs de MTP et de PARIS.
Ensemble, l’événement s’est fait un nom jusqu’à la capitale 🗼🍦
On continue d’écrire l’histoire dans le cadre du YUN...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.