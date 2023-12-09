Top track

Offset & Travis Scott - SAY MY GRACE

Ice Cream

Rockstore
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:55 pm
PartyMontpellier
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Voila six ans que la soirée ICE CREAM prend possession du Rockstore tous les deux mois en invitant les meilleurs djs de MTP et de PARIS.

Ensemble, l’événement s’est fait un nom jusqu’à la capitale 🗼🍦

On continue d’écrire l’histoire dans le cadre du YUN...

Présenté par Based MTP Productions.

Venue

Rockstore

20 Rue De Verdun, 34000 Montpellier, France
Doors open11:55 pm

