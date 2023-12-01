DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Big Squeeze Soul

Sebright Arms
Fri, 1 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
BIG SQUEEZE SOUL IS BACK!

Expect to hear: Mod Jazz / Disco / Northern Soul / Funk / Rare Groove / Afrobeat - VINYL ONLY

Free ticket does not guarantee entry, so get down early to avoid disappointment!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Sebright Arms.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

