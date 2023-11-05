Top track

Seven Cities - Solarstone's Atlantis Mix

EnTranced ft Solarstone

The Meadows
Sun, 5 Nov, 4:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Aziman Tribe Proudly Presents: EnTranced ft Solarstone.

Whether you're winding down from the weekend or getting ready for the work week, Entranced will be the perfect vibes for a Sunday. The show will be held during early reasonable hours, featuri******...

The Aziman Tribe
Lineup

Sam Allan, Solarstone

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

